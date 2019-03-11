MEREDITH — Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant will be host to a Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce mixer today in the Copper Kettle Tavern. The event is presented in collaboration with WEEI 101.5 Sports Radio Lakes Region and the Greater Meredith Program.
Mixers provide a great opportunity for businesses to make new connections while supporting a local business.
There will be light appetizers with a cash bar from 5 to 7 p.m.
Learn more about Greater Meredith Program’s Career Partnership Program that supports the talent pipeline of the Lakes Region.
WEEI 101.5 Sports Radio Lakes Region will be in the Tavern for the mixer. Stay afterward, from 7 to 9 p.m., for Sports Trivia Night. Join in the fun and test your sports knowledge to win prizes.
