12-11 HW Christmas Card

Hermit Woods Winery partners (from left) Bob Manley, Ken Hardcastle, and Chuck Lawrence are looking forward to playing host to the local business community at the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce’s holiday mixer on Thursday, Dec. 13, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Courtesy Photo)

 Bob Manley

MEREDITH — The Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce will celebrate with a business community mixer on Thursday, Dec. 13, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Hermit Woods Winery, 72 Main St., Meredith.

The event will provide an opportunity to meet the winemaker, tour the winery, sample and take advantage of Mixer Night gift-giving specials and seasonal celebrations, including 20 percent off wine purchases. There will be sampling offerings from Hermit Woods Winery Deli.

Mixers are great opportunities to expand business relationships, make new connections and learn about local businesses. Attendance is free, and the public is welcome to attend.

For more information or reservations, go to Lakes RegionChamber.org or contact Joanne Haight at the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce at 603-524-5531.

