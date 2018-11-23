GILFORD — Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice has been selected as a beneficiary of the Gilford Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag program for the month of December. For every reusable bag purchased in the Gilford Hannaford during the month, Central VNA will receive a $1 donation.
"We are honored and excited to have been chosen by the leadership of the Gilford Hannaford,” said Leslie Ari, Central VNA’s development director. “Honored because they recognize our good work, and excited because with all the extra holiday shopping, this could be a huge benefit for the many families we serve who are at or below the poverty line. Please if you shop in Gilford, purchase a bag or two to not only help Central VNA, but also to help the environment just a little.”
For more information about Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice, call 800-244-8549.
For more information about the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag program, visit hannaford.bags4mycause.com.
