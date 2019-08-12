WOLFEBORO — Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice has become a homeowner in Wolfeboro. On May 15, Central VNA purchased the property at 645 S. Main St., and hopes to move in this fall. After a century of service in the area, they have a permanent home.
Lisa Dupuis, chief executive officer, said, “Our commitment to the people of Wolfeboro and the surrounding towns has always been strong. And their support of our work is generous and heartening. We are so glad to be able to demonstrate that relationship with the purchase of this property.”
There will be plenty of space for the Wolfeboro staff and for Laconia staff working remotely, and the front of the building will offer rental space for a right business or nonprofit. Interested parties should contact Dupuis. Renovations will begin shortly.
After 101 years of service, Central VNA, formerly VNA-Hospice of Southern Carroll County, looks forward to serving the Wolfeboro area for another century.
For more about Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice, visit www.centralvna.org or call 800-244-8549.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.