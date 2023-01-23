Cathy Sleeper

MEREDITH — Cathleen “Cathy” Sleeper was recently promoted to regional vice president at Meredith Village Savings Bank. In this role, Cathy will oversee the bank’s office locations in the communities of Meredith, Center Harbor, Moultonborough, Wolfeboro and Melvin Village, and she will work closely with the branch teams to build on existing relationships and develop new opportunities.

“Cathy’s expertise and her commitment to customer experience have been fundamental to our branch leadership team, and her management and customer service skills have helped our main office continue to grow and be an integral part of the community,” said Stacy Trites, senior vice president, retail banking officer. “She is a well-known business leader in the region and we couldn’t be more excited to have her guidance moving forward.”

