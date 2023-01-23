MEREDITH — Cathleen “Cathy” Sleeper was recently promoted to regional vice president at Meredith Village Savings Bank. In this role, Cathy will oversee the bank’s office locations in the communities of Meredith, Center Harbor, Moultonborough, Wolfeboro and Melvin Village, and she will work closely with the branch teams to build on existing relationships and develop new opportunities.
“Cathy’s expertise and her commitment to customer experience have been fundamental to our branch leadership team, and her management and customer service skills have helped our main office continue to grow and be an integral part of the community,” said Stacy Trites, senior vice president, retail banking officer. “She is a well-known business leader in the region and we couldn’t be more excited to have her guidance moving forward.”
“The lakes region is my home and I take great pride in supporting and getting to know my fellow community members and local business owners, and to get involved in ways that help make the area a better place for all of us to live and work,” said Cathy. “I am honored to have the opportunity provide leadership to our teams as we continue a long history of service in our communities.”
Cathy has held several roles in MVSB branch offices since joining the Bank in 2009 as a part time teller. She was promoted to Branch & Business Development Manager for the Meredith Main Office in 2017 and to Assistant Vice President, Branch & Business Development Manager at the same location in 2022. She also serves as the Program Coordinator for the Bank’s in-school savings program, Save for America School Savings.
In the community, Sleeper volunteers her time as a board member for the Greater Meredith Program and she is a member of the Meredith Rotary. She has three grown children and enjoys spending time biking with her husband of 35 years.
To learn more, visit any of the local branch offices located in Alton, Ashland, Center Harbor, Gilford, Laconia, Melvin Village, Meredith, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Rochester or Wolfeboro, call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
