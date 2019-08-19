MOULTONBOROUGH — Castle in the Clouds has a new member of senior management, Michelle Cruz, who is filling a new role as director of Visitor Experience.
Cruz will provide strategic guidance and leadership on the overall delivery of the Castle Preservation Society’s visitor experience.
Cruz moved to northern New Hampshire from New York City in 2002 as a North Country AmeriCorps member supporting the Mount Washington Observatory’s educational outreach efforts. After her year of service, she resumed life in New York City and continued to stay involved in the nonprofit sector. Shortly thereafter, she returned to the North Country as an outreach educator for the Mount Washington Observatory. Her dedication and passion for her work led her to becoming director of Education, overseeing programs in two museums and in outreach initiatives, and building a distance education program from the ground up.
Her most recent work prior to joining the Castle in the Clouds team was as events manager for the Mount Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce.
As director of Visitor Experience, she will be sharing the story of Lucknow with new and existing visitors to the castle.
“I’m thrilled to be a part of such a great team as we work together to support this estate cherished by so many," Cruz said, calling it "an integral piece of the Moultonborough community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.