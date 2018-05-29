MEREDITH — Christine Brewer and Nancy Bolduc recently opened Caring Caregivers, providing services that include personal care, medication reminders, assistance with daily living activities, shopping, meal preparation, housekeeping and transportation.
For more information or to inquire about the business, call 603-366-7766 or 603-387-7190, or email CaringCaregiversnh@gmail.com. The website is CaringCaregiversnh.com.
