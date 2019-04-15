CONWAY — Northway Bank has named Anthony Capone as its newest small business relationship manager.
In his role, Capone will be a core member of the commercial banking team responsible for supporting the needs of businesses in the greater Meredith.
Anthony brings nine years of customer service and banking experience to Northway Bank, most recently serving as AVP, business relationship manager at Citizens Bank.
Capone lives in the Lakes Region and, in his spare time, enjoys boating, fishing and hiking with his son, daughter and wife. He will work out of Northway Bank’s Conway Village branch. Contact him at acapone@northwaybank.com or 603-892-7522.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.