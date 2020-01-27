CANTERBURY — Leslie Nolan of Fairfield, Conn. was named to lead Canterbury Shaker Village as executive director, effective Feb. 3. Nolan was executive director of the Wilton Historical Society in Connecticut from 2012 to 2017, and recently completed two years serving with the Peace Corps in Ukraine. In Wilton, she led strategy, operations, fundraising, and capital projects for a complex of three sites and 20 buildings, developing new programs and strengthening operations to increase community involvement and enhance public benefit.
Nolan’s museum experience includes the Museum of the City of New York and the Whitney Museum of American Art. As director of the Center for Contemporary Printmaking in Norwalk, Conn., she spearheaded a $2 million capital campaign, rebranded the organization, and established new outreach initiatives.
Jean Halloran, chair of the board of trustees, said “Leslie was our first choice. Her experience in leadership—entrepreneurship, managing change, resilience—was a good match for our needs, and she also expressed an immediate connection to the site and a passion for Shaker values.”
Nolan succeeds Susan Bennett, who stepped down in 2019. Maggie Stier, director of marketing and development, stepped into the role of interim director for the past year.
“The enthusiasm of the board is inspiring, and I am greatly looking forward to working with them, the staff, volunteers, and the community in promoting Canterbury Shaker Village’s unique contributions to America’s cultural heritage,” said Nolan.
Canterbury Shaker Village marked its 50th anniversary as an incorporated museum in 2019. A collaborative exhibit at the Currier Museum, “The Shakers and the Modern World,” is on view through Feb. 16. There is also a new publication about the village and expanded partnerships, including the opening of the nature-based Dewey School.
Connie Roy-Czyzowski of Delta Dental and a corporator at the village led the search process, recruiting and evaluating the applicants.
For more information about Canterbury Shaker Village, visit shakers.org or call 603-783-9511.
