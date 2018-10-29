GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub & Eatery will host 603 Candy at their weekly networking event, Patrick's 'Connect,' on Thursday, Nov. 1 from 5-7 p.m.
Relive childhood memories at 603 Candy. Offering more than just candy, the store sells fudge, specialty chocolates, and confections made right in the store. They will also dip sweet treats in chocolate. 603 Candy also has a popcorn machine, carousel horse, freshly made cotton candy, and a large selection of gifts, many made in New Hampshire.
"This is going to be such a sweet treat for us to hang out with the members of our community. I mean seriously, what could be better than enjoying each other’s company and eating chocolate and candy?” said owner Kristina Sanborn.
Patrick's 'Connect' allows the featured business to create a “pop-up” display featuring their products and services, giving attendees a chance to meet the staff and connect with other entrepreneurs in the area.
The evening will include complimentary beverage sampling and raffle drawings at 6 and 7 p.m., followed by live music.
For more information on Patrick's 'Connect,' or to register a business to be featured, call 603-293-0841 or visit www.patrickspub.com/connect.
To learn more about 603 Candy, visit www.603candy.com.
