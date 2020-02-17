CONCORD — The Associated Builders and Contractors New Hampshire and Vermont Chapter’s Young Professionals Group Leadership Committee has elected their 2020 officers and directors.
In her fourth year on the leadership committee, Katie Lopes Dillon will serve as chair. Dillon is project coordinator at Nobis Group. Serving with her as officers will be Vice Chair and Director of Events Nina Ann Timney, interim controller at Jeremy Hiltz Excavating in Bristol; Treasurer Michael Finnegan, advisor at Granite Financial Partners in Milford; and Secretary and Director of Outreach Heather Prescott, commercial account manager at Cross Insurance in Manchester. Michelle Trodella, senior manager of project administration at Methuen Construction in Plaistow, will enter her second year as director of education.
“Considering both our existing and new leadership committee members, we are going into 2020 with a very strong and competent leadership team,” said Dillon.
Additional members of the 2020 ABC YPG Leadership Committee are Matthew Burrows, Esq. of Gallagher, Callahan, & Gartrell; Christopher Fredette and Steven Mullins of Longchamp Electric, Inc. in Manchester; Rick Baron of Legacy Plumbing Plus in Bradford; Tyler Halstead of The Rowley Agency; Hilary Holmes Rheaume of Bernstein Shur in Manchester; Gregory Racine of People’s United Bank in Portsmouth; and Jordan Winsor of Resource Options, Inc., in Londonderry.
