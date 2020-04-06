MEREDITH — Charmaine M. Pescinski recently joined the downtown office of financial services firm Edward Jones as branch office administrator.
"A branch office administrator is not only responsible for the daily operation of the branch, but also must provide top-level client service and marketing support for my activities," said Jacqueline Taylor, local financial advisor for the firm.
Taylor is impressed not only with Pescinski's office skills and efficiency, but also with her knowledge of the community.
The branch office is at 3 Mill St. To contact the office, call 603-279-3161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.