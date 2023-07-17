LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire has contributed $5,000 to the Castle Preservation Society for the Platinum Presenting Sponsorship of the Castle Music Night Series.

At Castle in the Clouds, the Carriage House Restaurant offers a patio and indoor seating, boasting some of the best views in the entire region. During the summer, Dinner Music Nights are offered, allowing guests to watch the sunset over the lake and mountains while enjoying dinner and live music from the terrace. The Music Night Series provides a variety of artists throughout the summer, and is very popular with both locals and those who are visiting the area, requiring reservations to be made in advance.

