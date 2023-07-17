LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire has contributed $5,000 to the Castle Preservation Society for the Platinum Presenting Sponsorship of the Castle Music Night Series.
At Castle in the Clouds, the Carriage House Restaurant offers a patio and indoor seating, boasting some of the best views in the entire region. During the summer, Dinner Music Nights are offered, allowing guests to watch the sunset over the lake and mountains while enjoying dinner and live music from the terrace. The Music Night Series provides a variety of artists throughout the summer, and is very popular with both locals and those who are visiting the area, requiring reservations to be made in advance.
“The Castle is excited to have Bank of New Hampshire as a platinum sponsor of our signature Music Night Series. Because of the support of sponsors like BNH, the Castle is able to share a wide variety of programs and events for the enjoyment of our community,” said Charles Clark, executive director of the Castle Preservation Society. “Music Nights offer the opportunity for guests to enjoy live music and a delicious meal while taking in one of the most breathtaking views of Lake Winnipesaukee anywhere in the state. We’re proud to have BNH supporting our mission to share the historic Lucknow Estate with the public.”
Bank of New Hampshire is proud of this partnership it aspires to remain an independent mutual financial institution, delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service, while assisting our employees, customers and communities to build brighter futures.
For more information, call 1-800-832-0912 or visit BNH.Bank.
