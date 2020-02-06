HAMPTON — Blue Water Mortgage Corporation will open a new office location in Meredith. This will be the fourth Blue Water Mortgage location in the Granite State, and the third location to open in less than a year. The company opened offices in Lebanon and Bedford in 2019.
“We’re really excited about serving the Lakes Region,” said Jonathan Ferrante, operating loan officer in the Meredith office. “This is my home.” The office will be at 14 Main St. in downtown Meredith.
Ferrante spent his childhood and college years enjoying the Lakes Region and surrounding towns, and now calls Meredith home. He will work alongside owner Garrett Collins.
The new office is accompanied by an expansion in Blue Water’s support staff positions, to maintain service throughout growth. Some new hires have been trained specifically to support the Meredith office.
“We want to be right in town and a part of the community with these local offices so that our clients can enjoy the benefits,” Ferrante said.
For more information about Blue Water Mortgage Corporation, visit bluewatermtg.com.
