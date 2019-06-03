GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub and Eatery will host Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Hampshire at their networking event 'Connect' on Thursday, June 6, from 5-7 p.m.
Serving more than 700 children a year, and with more than 270 kids on their waiting list, Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Hampshire is a preventive program that aims to help keep kids in school, improve self-esteem, and encourage them to avoid risk behaviors such as substance misuse. BBBSNH’s mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better. Volunteer mentors meet with children both in the community and at school. In 2018, BBBSNH opened an office in Laconia to expand their program into the Lakes Region.
The community-based mentoring program matches volunteers with youth. Bigs and Littles spend time together participating in activities of their choosing. Site- based mentoring uses schools, after school programs, and workplace mentoring such as CCA Global Partners and Comcast as the venues where Bigs and Littles meet. Time is spent doing homework, having lunch together, reading, playing a board game or outdoors on the playground.
Patrick’s 'Connect' includes complimentary craft beer sampling from Woodstock Brewery and raffle drawings at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., followed by live music with Joel Cage. A raffle for a grand prize from the Woodstock Inn is given away at 7 p.m.
For more information about Patrick’s Connect, or to register a business to be featured, call 603-293-0841, or visit www.patrickspub.com/connect.
To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Hampshire, visit www.bbbsnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.