LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire has promoted Bambi Benton to commercial banking officer.
Benton joined Bank of New Hampshire in 2004 in the retail loan servicing department. She transitioned to commercial lending in 2010 and has held the positions of commercial services representative and portfolio manager.
In addition to her portfolio management responsibilities, Benton assists businesses and municipalities with their lending needs and handles many of the behind-the-scenes aspects of lending functions for loan requests.
Benton is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking and the ABA National Commercial Lending School. She is active in the community and serves on the board of Gilford Village Knolls, Inc., and on the bank’s internal United Way committee.
She works out of the bank’s Laconia office at 62 Pleasant St. Contact her at 603-527-3264 or bbenton@banknh.com.
