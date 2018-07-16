TILTON — Belknap Subaru recently received the 2018 Crystal Torch Award from the New Hampshire Better Business Bureau during a ceremony at the Bedford Village Inn Conference Center.
Scott Ives, general manager of Belknap Subaru, was presented with the award by Robert Shomphe, BBB president and CEO, and BBB board member Howard Brodsky.
The Torch Awards for Marketplace Ethics are designed to promote the importance of ethical business practices and to recognize the willingness and efforts by businesses to ensure that the marketplace remains fair and honorable.
Brodsky said there are more than 100,000 businesses in New Hampshire, and the Better Business Bureau received applications from all over the state. The businesses honored were selected by a panel of judges, with categories for small, mid-sized, and large businesses.
Belknap Subaru was selected as the winner in the mid-size business category.
Ives accepted the award, saying, “On behalf of Mark Johnstone, his father Bill, and the entire staff at Belknap Subaru … thank you!"
Johnstone, president of Belknap Subaru said: “This was a wonderful surprise. We are honored to have been selected for this prestigious award. It’s a team effort, and we feel fortunate to have really good people, and wonderful customers.”
Belknap Subaru is located at 35 Tilton Road in Tilton, selling and servicing Subaru vehicles, as well as others. The business started in 2001 and has been recognized by Subaru of America as a Gold Level, Love Promise Community and Customer Care award winner.
