TILTON — Belknap Subaru recently donated $18,000 to Veterans Count. The money was raised during the dealership’s participation in the Subaru National Share the Love campaign.
Jane Love, chapter member for Veterans Count, said, “We are extremely grateful, for the support provided by Belknap Subaru, their efforts will help us continue our mission, serving veterans and their families!”
Belknap Subaru President Mark Johnstone thanked their customers for participating.
“I’d also like to recognize our sales staff at the dealership for creating the awareness of the critical work done by Veterans Count, and Easterseals, in the Lakes Region,” Johnstone said. “This is an amazing partnership: customers, local business, and Subaru, coming together, to do the right thing for our veterans.”
Belknap Subaru selected Veterans Count as its local partner, and customers also could select from their choice of the following charities: ASPCA®, Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels Association of America®, and the National Park Foundation.
From Nov. 17, 2016, to Jan. 3, 2017, Subaru donated $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased to the customer’s chosen charity.
