Trentin Huffman

Trentin Huffman recently completed his Landscape Management Apprenticeship Program for Carroll County Landscape. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — Carroll County Landscape, part of the Belknap Landscape family of companies, is pleased to announce that Trentin Huffman recently completed his Landscape Management Apprenticeship Program.

Huffman, who joined Carroll County Landscape in 2021, excelled in the nationally recognized certificate program. Developed by the National Association of Landscape Professionals and recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor, the program aims to develop skills required by landscape maintenance, installation and irrigation professionals. Trent completed 144 hours of classroom education and 2,000 hours of on-the-job training in 12 months, all done under the guidance of Belknap Landscape. The program helps candidates craft a future leading to landscape management and executive leadership. He is the first apprentice for Carroll County Landscape and the second for the Belknap Landscape family of companies.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.