WOLFEBORO — Carroll County Landscape, part of the Belknap Landscape family of companies, is pleased to announce that Trentin Huffman recently completed his Landscape Management Apprenticeship Program.
Huffman, who joined Carroll County Landscape in 2021, excelled in the nationally recognized certificate program. Developed by the National Association of Landscape Professionals and recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor, the program aims to develop skills required by landscape maintenance, installation and irrigation professionals. Trent completed 144 hours of classroom education and 2,000 hours of on-the-job training in 12 months, all done under the guidance of Belknap Landscape. The program helps candidates craft a future leading to landscape management and executive leadership. He is the first apprentice for Carroll County Landscape and the second for the Belknap Landscape family of companies.
Belknap Landscape's general manager, Mark Smith, proudly reflects on Trent's accomplishments. "Trent came to us out of high school with a goal in mind, and worked hard to achieve this success. He's got a long and bright future ahead of him with Carroll County Landscape and the Belknap Landscape group."
"Carroll County Landscape is one of the only Lakes Region employers offering the Landscape Management Apprenticeship Program, showcasing our desire to attract, train and retain top-tier talent and offer men and women the opportunity to begin their path in the landscape profession and excel in this growing industry,” continued Smith. “All the Belknap Landscape companies offer this incredible opportunity for high school students seeking lucrative careers who don’t have the means or desire to attend college, as well as adults who are interested in pursuing a career path in the landscape industry.”
Now in its 35th year, the Belknap Landscape family of companies offers a full suite of design/build options, installations, maintenance and comprehensive exterior products and services for homeowners seeking outdoor living, including landscapes, hardscapes, water features, outdoor kitchens, lighting, irrigation, tree/arbor, land management services and plant health care services.
