GILFORD — A local company is investing in helping combat the introduction of chloride into state lakes. Belknap Landscape Company is using the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services Green SnowPro program in their efforts to reduce salt use on properties in the Lakes Region.
“We’ve always tried to be mindful of our salt use, but when I found out that over 40 lakes in New Hampshire are polluted with chloride, and that the DES estimates over half of that pollution was from salt use on private roads and parking lots, I knew I wanted to do more,” said Hayden McLaughlin of Belknap Landscape. “For the past several years our participation in the SnowPro program has grown, and this year we decided to significantly ramp up our efforts.”
Last month, Belknap Landscape’s in-house SnowPro Master Certificate holder Randy Wood trained and tested 15 technicians, helping them join the ranks of nearly 20 certified company technicians.
“The training is pretty thorough. They learn about the effects of salt on the environment, how it can damage property, or even adversely effect heath as salt can make its way into the water supply,” said Wood. “They learn how to manage salt use responsibly, how to adjust our equipment to follow the DES recommended application rates, and how we track and report our salt use to the state.”
The Green SnowPro program is not solely designed to reduce salt impact on the environment, but also provides education in technologies and snow management practices, ensuring safety.
“Belknap Landscape Company continues to take their culture of professionalism and safety to the next level by getting their people Green SnowPro Certified,” said Mark Cote of Cross Insurance in Laconia. “This certification keeps their team up to date with the best snow management practices which in turn ensures a higher level of service to their customers.”
To learn more about the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services Green SnowPro program, visit www.des.nh.gov/organization/divisions/water/wmb/was/salt-reduction-initiative.
