LACONIA — The Belknap Economic Development Council and The Community Navigator Program were chosen by NH Business Review editors in their 2023 Best of Business Awards as one of the most significant programs to help Granite Staters launch businesses.

The BOB Awards are held every year, where readers cast their vote in a range of business-to-business categories. Additionally, NHBR’s editors pick their favorite initiatives that help boost New Hampshire’s economy. Belknap EDC is proud to partner with the Community Development Finance Authority and the Wentworth Economic Development Corporation, on this two-year pilot program that offers professional services and solutions for New Hampshire small businesses and entrepreneurs at no cost.

