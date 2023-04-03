LACONIA — The Belknap Economic Development Council and The Community Navigator Program were chosen by NH Business Review editors in their 2023 Best of Business Awards as one of the most significant programs to help Granite Staters launch businesses.
The BOB Awards are held every year, where readers cast their vote in a range of business-to-business categories. Additionally, NHBR’s editors pick their favorite initiatives that help boost New Hampshire’s economy. Belknap EDC is proud to partner with the Community Development Finance Authority and the Wentworth Economic Development Corporation, on this two-year pilot program that offers professional services and solutions for New Hampshire small businesses and entrepreneurs at no cost.
“We are proud to receive this recognition and have enjoyed working with the Community Navigator team to advance our economic development mission in the Lakes Region.” said Belknap EDC’s executive director, Justin Slattery. “We look forward to an impactful second year of the project.”
The Community Navigator Program is powered by an ecosystem of experienced small business and microenterprise technical assistance providers across the state. Small businesses can gain access to resources and services at no charge, including: business counseling; marketing, operations, business planning, and strategy development; connection to training and skills development resources; and access to capital.
“Every year, we choose those companies that help to make a difference in the state that don’t necessarily fall into a specific category. These organizations exemplify strong business practices and serve as a model for business leaders across the state,” said Jeff Feingold, editor of NH Business Review. “Congratulations to the Community Navigator Program and the rest of this year’s winners and editor’s picks on this well-deserved honor.”
To learn more about New Hampshire’s Community Navigator Program, reach out to a partner organization, and sign up for news and updates. Visit nhcommunitynavigator.org.
For more information on The Belknap Economic Development Council, its mission and strategic initiatives and programming, visit belknapedc.org.
