TAMWORTH — Open only for three years, Tamworth Distilling has already made a name for itself in the craft spirit community. But it’s the small company’s most limited product – released earlier this month in its smallest bottle – that has earned it worldwide attention. “Eau de Musc,” a two-year-old bourbon, is flavored with castoreum, sourced from the scent glands of a New Hampshire beaver.
“Eau de Musc” is the first release in the company’s House of Tamworth line, dedicated to the experimental, small-batch distillery’s most experimental and smallest-batch projects. Two weeks ago, when the product was released, there were just 300 bottles available, each just 200 milliliters. Diminutive and diminishing – a third of them have sold already, despite the $65price for something that wouldn’t fill an eight-ounce glass.
The idea sprang from the mind of Matt Power, one of the distillers, who said he wanted to concoct a spirit that would pay homage to the terraforming rodent, by including flavors of birch and other plants that a beaver would appreciate. However, to get a product approved by the Food and Drug Administration, it can only include ingredients that are labeled as “Generally Recognized as Safe” by the government. Most of his initial ingredients weren’t on the list.
But what did Power see as he was looking at the FDA’s approved ingredients list? Castoreum, a secretion of two glands located between a beaver’s pelvis and tail, used by the animal to mark its territory. When he looked up descriptions of the substance, he saw that it could impart flavors and scents of leather, vanilla and berry, which are often associated with whiskey. And, it so happened, the distillery had its own bourbon that had been aging for two years. They wanted to age it a few more before releasing it, but could they steal a few barrels to mix with beaver juice?
He suggested the idea to Steve Grasse, who founded the Tamworth Distillery to create one-of-a-kind products, often infused with flavors of the local environment.
“All we had to do was mention it to Steve and it was on the list,” Power said.
As it turned out, the castoreum paired perfectly with their young bourbon. Power added distilled fir and wild ginger. “Eau de Musc” has a nose of leather and strawberry. When sipped, the first flavors come from the bourbon, but as they pass, they are replaced by a progression from the beaver: grass, birch, berry.
Since its release a couple of weeks ago, the product has captured the curiosity of bloggers and lifestyle journalists, from the New York Post to Thrillist. And the phone calls and emails are coming in from around the world.
Lulu Henle, brand ambassador for the distillery, said castoreum is used far more widely than most would realize. Its most common industrial application is perfume. However, theirs is the only castoreum product that boldly announces its star actor. Most would only refer to the ingredient as a “natural flavoring.”
Tamworth Distilling sourced its castoreum from a trapper who works with state agencies to remove problem beavers from populated areas. The castoreum sacs used by Tamworth Distilling came from an animal that was already trapped, so, said Henle, “No beaver was harmed in order to make this whiskey.”
She suspected that “Eau de Musc” would make a splash but she was still taken aback by how it has been received.
“We weren’t expecting this kind of response. We knew it was going to cause a reaction, we weren’t expecting it to be this positive,” Henle said. Most of the emailers and phone callers will go away disappointed, however. There is a very limited selection at a single retailer in Philadelphia, and a small amount available to the online shipper Warehouse Wines and Spirits, which cannot ship to every state.
“You have to go on a long road trip,” is usually the answer she has to give, as the only reliable way to buy a bottle is to visit the distillery’s tasting room, located in the village of Tamworth.
Those who walk in the door are usually delighted by the prospect of tasting the spirit, she said. Even those who first make a display of recoiling at the thought, will end up sipping some before they leave.
Want a taste? Don’t wait too long. At the rate it’s been selling, there won’t be any “Eau de Musc” left to sample by the Fourth of July.
“It’s going fast,” said Henle. The distillery didn’t plan on making any more “Eau de Musc,” so once it’s gone, it may never return. Then again, they never had a product that provoked such a response.
“Who knows, maybe we’ll have seasonal beaver releases, like our seasonal gins,” said Power.
Tamworth Distilling’s tasting room is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Private tours are also available.
