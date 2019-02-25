LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire has promoted Katie Reid to assistant vice-president-commercial loan officer.
Reid joined Bank of New Hampshire in 2004 as a bank services representative and, in 2007, transferred to the commercial department as a commercial services representative. She was promoted to portfolio manager in 2013 and to commercial banking officer in 2016.
In her new role, Reid is the commercial lender for the northern market that covers Plymouth, Campton, Lincoln, Littleton, Whitefield, Woodsville, and Gorham areas.
Reid is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking, the National Commercial Lending School, and Leadership Lakes Region, and currently is enrolled in the New England School of Financial Studies at Babson College.
She serves on the Central Region Community Impact Committee for the Granite United Way and is co-chair of the LRGHealthcare Red Dress Gala.
Contact Reid at 603-527-3255 or reid@banknh.com.
