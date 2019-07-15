CONCORD — After a sneak peek performance by Ed Balloon and Bosey Joe on June 22, the Capitol Center for the Arts formally commemorated the opening of the new Bank of New Hampshire Stage with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 24.
Guests and dignitaries included Concord Mayor James Bouley; representatives from the offices of Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, and Annie Kuster; and key project stakeholders.
The building at 16 South Main St. had been the home of the Concord Theatre from 1933 to 1994.
Amenities at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage include a 30-foot by 15-foot performance stage, a digital cinema system, a second-floor bar/lounge, a first-floor “Quick Service” concession area, and a ticket window accessible from the South Main Street sidewalk. The venue has a seating capacity of 300 and a standing capacity of 450.
Executive Director Nicolette Clarke said, “Our patrons can expect to see a diverse array of talented artists, right from the get-go, and, because of the enhancements that we’ll be adding right up until our Grand Opening celebration in October 2019, each visit to the Bank of New Hampshire Stage will be a truly unique experience.“
Upcoming performances at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage include the Suitcase Junket (July 19), Oompa (July 20), and And the Kids (July 21). Tickets for many shows start at $15 or less, and are available by calling 603-225-1111 or going online to banknhstage.com.
