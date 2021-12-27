LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire has been ranked 36th overall in Business NH Magazine’s Top 100 Private Companies in NH, as well as 41st in the growth ranking. Bank of New Hampshire is the only bank to be ranked in the Top 100. Businesses are ranked by 2020 gross revenue and average annual growth between 2018 and 2020.
“We at Bank of New Hampshire are proud to be recognized on this list alongside the other top private companies in New Hampshire,” said Chris Logan, president and CEO for Bank of New Hampshire. “Through all the challenges the last year has brought us, we have stood firm on our commitment to serve our employees, customers and communities, and I believe the success we have achieved is a direct reflection of that commitment. We’re grateful to receive this recognition and are excited to continue to carry this momentum into 2022.”
For more information, call 1-800-832-0912 or visit www.BankNH.com.
