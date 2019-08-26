LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire recently promoted Deborah Greenwood, Mary Henderson, Tony Ilacqua, Rosa Michaud and Elizabeth Lyons.
Deborah Greenwood was promoted to vice president, banking office manager. Since joining the bank in January 2018, Greenwood, who has over 36 years of experience in banking, manages the Concord Heights office and is team lead of the Southern market for retail banking. She is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking and the University of New Hampshire Next Level Leadership program. Greenwood is active in the community as a member of Concord Hospital Trust’s Evening en Blanc planning committee.
Mary Henderson was promoted to vice president, banking office manager. Since joining the bank in May 2016, Henderson, with over 34 years of experience in banking, manages the Rochester and Portsmouth offices and is team lead of the Seacoast market for retail banking. She holds an associate’s degree in business management from McIntosh College and is a graduate of the New England School of Banking and Leadership Seacoast. Henderson serves as chair of the board of directors for Zebra Crossing and serves on the Annual Banquet Committee and Summer Raffle Bash Committee for the Rochester Chamber of Commerce. She also serves on the Paint the City Blue's Thank a Rochester Police Officer Committee.
Tony Ilacqua was promoted to vice president, banking office manager. Tony joined the bank in December 2011 with over 20 years of experience in banking. He manages the Littleton office and is team lead of the Northern market for retail banking. Ilacqua holds a degree in political science from Keene State College and is a graduate of the Cannon Financial Institute Trust School. He serves as a member of the Planning Board for the Town of Littleton and is the former president of the Lincoln-Woodstock Rotary Club.
Rosa Michaud was promoted to assistant vice president, customer service operations manager. Michaud joined the bank in December 2001, holding positions within the customer service center. She is a graduate of Leadership Lakes Region, Northern New England School of Banking and has completed her supervisory certificate with the Center for Financial Training and Education Alliance. She currently serves on the board for the Greater Laconia Transit Agency and Lakes Region Community Services.
Elizabeth Lyons was promoted to banking office manager. Since joining Bank of New Hampshire in December of 2017, Lyons, who has over eight years of experience in banking, manages the Hillsborough office. She completed her supervisory certificate with the Center for Financial Training and Education Alliance. She currently volunteers with the Hillsborough Youth Athletic Association soccer league and as a board member for the Greater Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce.
For more information about Bank of New Hampshire, call 800-832-0912 or visit www.BankNH.com.
