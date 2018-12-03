LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire’s ninth annual Feeding New Hampshire Food Drive collected nearly 3,200 non-perishable food items and over $636 in monetary donations. These donations were delivered to 21 local food pantries throughout New Hampshire the week before Thanksgiving.
“We are very thankful to those who were able to help us maintain this commitment to our communities again this year. Our partnerships with local food pantries are important to us because it provides a direct impact on the community,” stated Cydney Shapleigh, executive vice president and chief wealth management and retail banking officer for Bank of New Hampshire. “Being an outstanding corporate citizen is very important to Bank of New Hampshire and we are proud to do our part.”
For more information about Bank of New Hampshire, call 800-832-0912, or visit www.BankNH.com.
