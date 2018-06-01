LACONIA — For the tenth year, Bank of New Hampshire has signed on as the $10,000 Presenting Sponsor of the annual LRGHealthcare Golf Classic. Over the years this tournament has raised more than $1,100,000 to benefit patients at LRGHealthcare. Proceeds from the 2018 Golf Classic will be used for much-needed renovations to the Emergency Department at Lakes Region General Hospital.
“Bank of New Hampshire is proud to continue to support LRGHealthcare and the renovations for the Emergency Department,” Bank of New Hampshire President & CEO Paul Falvey said. “Upgrades to the Emergency Department are critical to ensuring that patients have access to quality and immediate services in their road to recovery and wellness. LRGHealthcare is a vital part of the greater Lakes Region community and we support their vision for the future.”
“I’d like to extend my sincere appreciation to Paul Falvey and everyone at Bank of New Hampshire for their tremendous support of LRGHealthcare over the years,” LRGHealthcare President & CEO Kevin W. Donovan said. “This will be the tenth year that Bank of New Hampshire has joined us as Presenting Sponsor of the Golf Classic. We’re excited to celebrate this remarkable milestone and enjoy a great day of golf on August 13 with so many of our generous community friends and hospital partners.”
Several other sponsors have joined Bank of New Hampshire in supporting this event, including Silver Sponsor Cross Insurance Agency; Golf Ball Sponsors Atlantic Broadband, Giguere Electric, and Pepsi Company; Cart Sponsor Tufts Health Freedom Plan; and Corporate Sponsors Bay Point Financial, Golden View Health Care Center, MB Tractor & Equipment, Melcher & Prescott Insurance, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Stanley Elevator, and Workplace Benefit Solutions - A HUB International New England Company.
Hole-in-One Sponsors to-date include the Irwin Automotive Group, offering the chance to win a brand new car lease and Dr. Paul Racicot and family, offering the opportunity to win a new tractor.
The Aug. 13 tournament will take place at Laconia Country Club. Golfers will participate in a scramble format, choosing to golf in either the morning or afternoon round. Shotgun starts will take place at 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Each flight will be followed by a delicious meal, gifts, and prizes for the participants. Foursome spots and a range of sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, contact the Office of Philanthropy at 603-527-7063 or visit www.lrgh.org.
