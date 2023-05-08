LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire, the oldest and one of the largest independent banks in New Hampshire, recently held its annual meeting of corporators and reported it was one of the most productive and profitable years in their 192 year history. Chris Logan, president and CEO, reported that through a great deal of hard work and commitment from the employees, the bank achieved record earnings, realizing $26.6 million in net income, with total assets of $2.430 billion.
As it has since 1831, the bank remains steadfast in its commitment to mutuality and independence and over the next year, will continue to reinvest in the communities they serve by continuing office renovations, which will include a much needed update to their home office facility in downtown Laconia. This investment reaffirms the commitment to the city of their origin, helping to be a catalyst for greater economic growth in the region. The success of their customers, communities, and employees has always been their top priority, contributing to the bank's position as a strong, stable organization. Bank of New Hampshire strives to be the bank of choice, delivering best in class service by a qualified team of professionals, combined with innovative products and services to meet the needs of today's consumer. As Bank of New Hampshire looks forward, they will be implementing a new brand focus, introducing elements that will be more in line of who they, and their customers, are today.
The bank’s success would not be possible without the ongoing guidance and support of their board of directors and corporators. During the meeting, Bank of New Hampshire introduced two new trustees, Susannah Chance and Timothy Naro, in addition to three new corporators, Robert Harding, Peter Laufenberg and Stephen Langan.
“As we continue to thrive, supporting our employees, customers, and communities amidst the challenges of the economy, we are optimistic and eager for what the coming year — and every year after that — will bring to Bank of New Hampshire,” stated Logan. “We have much to look forward to.”
For more information, call 1-800-832-0912 or visit BankNH.com.
