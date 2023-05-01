LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire recently made donations to three local organizations. The Bank has donated $10,000 to the Gilford Educational Endowment Fund, $5,000 to the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter and $5,000 to the Whitefield Public Library.
The $10,000 donation to the Gilford Educational Endowment Fund will support educational-related projects that are not funded by the annual budget, often technology-related to support the STEM initiative within the school curriculum. GEEF's mission is to promote academic excellence, champion technology, and provide the means to elevate the level of education for Gilford students.
The $5,000 donation to the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter supports their Meals for Kids program, which aims to ensure that children who qualify for free and reduced school lunches will not go hungry when not in school. The program provides nutritious, heat-and-eat frozen meals for children to take home and heat up without assistance from an adult at dinnertime. This donation will be used to purchase food and meal supplies to prepare, package, and deliver the meals to schools, where they are distributed at no cost to the families. NSKS provides food, emergency shelter, and a wide range of supportive services to individuals and families throughout Greater Nashua. They work to improve and increase access to a full spectrum of basic needs through engaging in advocacy work, conducting sustainable programs, and thoughtfully collaborating with peer agencies.
The $5,000 donation to the Whitefield Public Library will support expanded youth programs at the library during the summer and school year for area children ages 0-18. The Whitefield Public Library connects people with the resources they need to live their best lives.
“As one of the guiding principles of our mission statement, we place an emphasis on working to build brighter futures for the communities we serve. We support organizations like the Gilford Educational Endowment Fund, Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter, and the Whitefield Public Library, because of their ongoing commitment to further enhance the health and vitality of the Granite State,” said Michael Seymour, chief retail banking and marketing officer for Bank of New Hampshire.
For more information call 1-800-832-0912 or visit BankNH.com.
