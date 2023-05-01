Tim Connolly, banking office manager

Tim Connolly, banking office manager for Bank of New Hampshire’s Littleton office, presenting a check to Courtney Vachon, director of Whitefield Public Library. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire recently made donations to three local organizations. The Bank has donated $10,000 to the Gilford Educational Endowment Fund, $5,000 to the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter and $5,000 to the Whitefield Public Library.

The $10,000 donation to the Gilford Educational Endowment Fund will support educational-related projects that are not funded by the annual budget, often technology-related to support the STEM initiative within the school curriculum. GEEF's mission is to promote academic excellence, champion technology, and provide the means to elevate the level of education for Gilford students.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.