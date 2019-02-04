CONCORD — Meredith Village Savings Bank and Merrimack County Savings Bank are grateful for members of the community who donated cold weather items to their annual Mitten Tree drives. More than 2,100 mittens, gloves, hats and scarves were collected and distributed to local schools and nonprofits. In keeping with the tradition of contributing $2 for each item given, over $4,200 was donated to the New Hampshire Food Bank for use at food pantries in the Greater Concord, Nashua, Seacoast and Lakes Region areas.
“The Mitten Tree is a wonderful winter tradition we’ve been proud to uphold each year,” said Rick Wyman, president of MVSB. ”We are thankful to the many community members and non-profits that make or purchase items and drop them off at our branches.”
“The NH Food Bank works with food pantries in all of the regions that both banks serve. Contributions aid in decreasing the risk of food insecurity throughout our communities. I’m proud we were able to help in any way possible,” added Linda Lorden, president of the Merrimack.
For more information about Merrimack County Savings Bank, call 800-541-0006, or visit themerrimack.com.
For more information about Meredith Village Savings Bank, call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
