LACONIA — Stamping Technologies, Inc. received a BAE Systems "Partner 2 Win: Supplier of the Year award at a ceremony in Austin, Texas. Stamping Technologies, Inc., was selected from a pool of suppliers that delivered exceptional performance and contributions to supply chain success for BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector in 2022.
“This award is a testament to the hard work of our manufacturing quality, and management team. We are honored to partner with BAE Systems to provide state of the art components to our war fighters. Winning the Gold Award for 100% Quality and 100% for On-Time Delivery in addition to be recognized as a Supplier of the Year for 2022 is certainly a humbling and a monumental achievement for a small manufacturer in Laconia” as stated by Mark R. St. Gelais, president.
BAE Systems’ Partner 2 Win program is designed to achieve operational excellence and eliminate defects in its supply chain by raising the bar of performance expectations to meet the demand of current and future customers. As part of the program, BAE Systems meets regularly with its suppliers to transfer best practices to ensure that the components and materials that compose its products meet the highest quality standards.
“The contributions of our top suppliers made an invaluable difference,” said Kiran Dubey, vice president of Supply Chain for BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector.
