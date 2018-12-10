GILFORD — Awakening Chiropractic will be the host at the weekly networking event Patrick’s “Connect” on Thursday, Dec. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m.
With the mission to inspire the community to reach optimal health and wellbeing through natural chiropractic care and wellness education, Awakening Chiropractic is led by Dr. Jilian Stogniew and her highly educated and skilled team.
Dr. Stogniew is focused on education and helping the community realize that chiropractic produces results by helping one's nervous system to work the way it should.
To get you started on better communication between your brain and body, Awakening Chiropractic will be raffling off an hour massage, an infrared sauna session and a complimentary chiropractic exam with x-rays if necessary.
Patrick’s Connect allows the featured business to create a “pop-up” display featuring its products and services, giving people a chance to meet the staff and connect with other entrepreneurs in the area.
The evening will include complimentary beverage sampling and raffle drawings at 6 and 7 p.m., followed by live music.
For more information or to register your own business to be featured at an event, call 603-293-0841 or visit www.patrickspub.com/connect.
To learn more about Awakening Chiropractic, visit www.awakeningchiropractic.com.
