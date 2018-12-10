GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub and Eatery will host Awakening Chiropractic at their weekly networking event, Patrick’s 'Connect,' on Thursday, Dec. 13, from 5-7 p.m.
Awakening Chiropractic's mission is to inspire the community to reach optimal health and well being through natural chiropractic care and wellness education. Dr. Jilian and her highly educated and skilled team are focused on education and helping the community realize their innate potential. Chiropractic therapy helps the nervous system to work the way it should.
Awakening Chiropractic will be raffling off an hour massage, an infrared sauna session, and a complimentary chiropractic exam with x-rays if necessary.
Patrick’s 'Connect' allows the featured business to create a pop-up display featuring their products and services, giving guests a chance to meet the staff and connect with other entrepreneurs in the area.
The evening will include complimentary beverage sampling and raffle drawings at 6 and 7 p.m., followed by live music.
For more information on Patrick’s 'Connect,' or to register a business to be featured at an event, call 603-293-0841, or visit www.patrickspub.com/connect .
To learn more about Awakening Chiropractic, visit www.awakeningchiropractic.com.
