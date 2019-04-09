GILFORD—Patrick’s Pub and Eatery will host ASL Limousine at their networking event, 'Connect,' on Thursday, April 11 from 5-7 p.m.
ASL Limousine was established January 2016 with one Lincoln Town Car stretch limousine. ASL’s goal was and still is to provide the best vehicle they can offer along with the best service. In order to accomplish this, ASL spent a lot of effort to find the ideal vehicle to safely and comfortably transport their customers. ASL Limousine is excited to be kicking off their fourth season, offering nine vehicles and service to all area airports. They strive to meet and exceed customer expectations and customize rides as needed. Whether it’s drinks, candy, gifts or other special requests, ASL Limousine works to make the experience the best it can be. All vehicles are garaged in Meredith and maintained regularly. ASL Limousine drivers are badged through Massport and have clean driving records.
Join ASL Limousine at Patrick’s Pub to get to know more about this local transport company. Participate in raffles and enter to win the grand prize of a three-hour limo ride, worth $200. Stay after the event for live music with Rob Randlett.
Patrick’s 'Connect' features local businesses and organizations. The evening includes complimentary craft beer sampling from Woodstock Brewery and raffle drawings at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., followed by live music. A grand prize of an overnight stay, brewery tour and breakfast at the Woodstock Inn is given away at 7 p.m.
For more information on Patrick’s 'Connect,' or to register a business to be featured at an event, call 603-293-0841, or visit www.patrickspub.com/connect.
To learn more about ASL Limouisine, visit asllimousineofnh.com.
