MEREDITH — Ippolito’s Furniture had made a name for itself for offering high-quality, nearly all American-made products throughout its 50,000-square-foot store. But that came at a price, one which not everyone could afford to pay.
Especially first-time homebuyers, or people who were furnishing a vacation home, Chip Ippolito said, who had to look elsewhere for furniture that would fit their budget.
“Our customers came to us and said, we have to go 100 miles, and the furniture isn’t that good, it falls apart after a year or two,” Ippolito said. They were losing out on sales to far-flung discount retailers – which is why they have cleared out about one-tenth of their floor space for their Ashley Outlet, which is celebrating its grand opening.
Ashley, said Ippolito, offers bedroom sets, sofas and recliners, and dining room sets for about half of what similar products would cost in the rest of the store. “The prices are incredible,” Ippolito said, explaining that the manufacturer can offer those prices because they don’t offer the customization that other brands allow. If you like that Ashley couch, you can get it in one color and fabric only.
“By eliminating all those fabrics, they’re able to pack a tremendous amount of value into it,” Ippolito said, adding, “it’s a quality we’re proud to sell.”
The grand opening celebration lasts through March. Anyone who visits during that period can register to win one of three $1,000 shopping sprees.
The Ashley Outlet at Ippolito’s currently takes up about 5,000 square feet of space. But it will likely grow, and might someday take up as much as 15,000 square feet.
Ippolito said the addition of the Ashley Outlet represents an opportunity to develop long-lasting relationships with local consumers. They can shop in the outlet to furnish their first apartment, and later, when they have more buying power, they can buy furniture in the rest of the store.
“What we’ve done by doing this, anyone that is around us can afford furniture at Ippolito’s,” said Ippolito. “Any first-time homeowner, second home owner, anyone starting out, this is an incredible value… We’re building the Ippolito brand. We’re the only store we know of in the United States that can be your furniture store for life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.