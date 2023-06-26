MEREDITH — Ashley Davis of Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty was recently recognized by the Wall Street Journal and Real Trends for being in the top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide and a top volume producer in New Hampshire.
Real Trends, a leading provider of news, analysis, and information on the residential brokerage industry, annually compiles the Best of America list to recognize the most successful and accomplished real estate agents across the nation.
With a commitment to excellence and an impressive track record, Davis has consistently demonstrated her ability to deliver results for her clients. Her connections and deep knowledge of the local real estate market, combined with her strong negotiation skills and personalized approach, have earned her a reputation as a trusted advisor in the industry.
“I am incredibly honored to receive this recognition again this year,” said Davis. “Real estate is not just a profession for me — it’s a passion. I am genuinely dedicated to the success of my clients and sharing my love for the Lakes Region through exceptional customer service."
Davis' success can be attributed to her work ethic, innovative marketing strategies, and commitment to staying ahead of industry trends. She uses the latest technologies and tools to provide her clients with a competitive edge in the market, ensuring a smooth and seamless experience for both buyers and sellers.
“We are thrilled to see Ashley Davis achieve this well-deserved recognition,” said Laurie Mercier-Brochu, chief executive officer at Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty. “Her exceptional sales volume and unwavering commitment to client satisfaction are a tribute to her skills and professionalism. Ashley’s dedication to providing unparalleled service aligns perfectly with our company’s values, and we are proud to have her as part of our team.”
