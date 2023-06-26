Ashley Davis

MEREDITH — Ashley Davis of Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty was recently recognized by the Wall Street Journal and Real Trends for being in the top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide and a top volume producer in New Hampshire.

Real Trends, a leading provider of news, analysis, and information on the residential brokerage industry, annually compiles the Best of America list to recognize the most successful and accomplished real estate agents across the nation.

