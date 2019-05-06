GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub and Eatery will host All Organic Mosquito & Tick Control at their networking event, 'Connect,' on Thursday, May 9, from 5-7 p.m.
All Organic Mosquito & Tick Control was started by an Army Veteran to provide a better and safer way to mitigate pests like mosquitos and ticks.
Using only organic remedies, the company doesn't use chemicals. Using current technology, All Organic Mosquito & Tick Control holds themselves accountable, providing quality and customer service.
All Organic Mosquito & Tick Control’s seasonal program begins in mid- or late April, and runs through late October. Each season consists of eight or nine applications, once every three weeks. Their 100% organic concentrate will exterminate mosquitos and ticks that come in contact with the solution, and create a barrier around the yard and lawn to repel remaining pests. The organic remedy is safe all around a property's perimeter, as well as on lawns, patios, decks and swing sets, and is dry in 90 minutes.
All Organic Mosquito & Tick Control’s one-time heavy application is suited for a backyard wedding, or summer graduation. Prices start at $150 for up to three acres, and for the month of May, customers will receive 10% off all first-time treatments. All Organic Mosquito & Tick Control has also expanded into conquering other insects. To find out more, visit www.allorganicmtc.com.
Enter to win one first-time, complimentary treatment on up to half an acre, within a 30-mile radius of Gilford certificate, 25% off first-time services coupons and custom frisbees. Stay and enjoy live music with Mark Dionne.
Patrick’s 'Connect' features local businesses and organizations. The evening includes complimentary craft beer sampling from Woodstock Brewery and raffle drawings at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., followed by live music. A grand prize of an overnight stay, brewery tour and breakfast at the Woodstock Inn is drawn at 7 p.m.
For more information on Patrick’s 'Connect,' or to register a business to be featured, call 603-293-0841, or visit www.patrickspub.com/connect.
To learn more about All Organic Mosquito & Tick Control, visit www.allorganicmtc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.