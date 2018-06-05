GILFORD — The team at All Brite Cleaning & Restoration has entered into a partnership with Cleaning For A Reason ®, a national nonprofit organization that helps women struggling with breast cancer by donating cleaning services.
Patients in need of services can go to CleaningForAReason.org and fill out a contact form that will be matched with a volunteer such as All Brite for service. Family members also may fill out the form and refer a patient that is in need.
“I was thrilled to sign up to participate in this wonderful program,” said Krysten Adel, the general manager of All Brite. “We are happy to help someone who isn’t feeling well by making sure that they don’t feel the added burden of a home that needs cleaning. We want them to focus on their health and getting better.”
All Brite Cleaning & Restoration is known in the Lakes Region for supporting many charitable causes, such as the American Red Cross blood drives and the Salvation Army food drives.
“Cleaning For A Reason® is just one more way that All Brite can give back to the community that has supported them for so many years,” said Adel.
All Brite Cleaning & Restoration has locations in Gilford and Concord. For more information, visit AllBriteCleaning.com.
