MEREDITH — A.J. DesMarais has joined Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty as a sales associate in their Meredith office.
With a background in engineering, property management and maintenance, DesMarais' experience and knowledge not only compliment his skills as a Realtor, but provide an appreciation for precision and efficiency.
The great outdoors of New Hampshire inspires DesMarais and occupies his free time. He enjoys boating and water sports, dining around the Lakes Region with his wife and friends. DesMarais also has a passion for motorcycles, following scenic roads around the state during time off and between seasons.
Raised on Lake Winnipesaukee, DesMarais understands the draw to this community and appreciates the quality of life it provides. As a lifelong resident, he offers a unique, local perspective to buying and selling real estate in the Lakes Region.
Of joining the Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty team, DesMarais said, “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to work with a brand that is globally recognized for its outstanding customer service and professionalism. I am looking forward to beginning my real estate career with Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty on Lake Winnipesaukee.”
Linda Rosenthall, regional manager for Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty’s Southern New Hampshire offices, added, "I am thrilled that AJ has joined our team in Meredith. As a newly licensed sales associate, his background in property management is well suited to transition to real estate sales."
For more information about Sotheby’s International Realty, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.
