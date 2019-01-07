MANCHESTER — Startup founders in New Hampshire can kick off the new year and their new venture by applying to be one of the few companies to participate in Accelerate NH. This intensive program runs for 12 weeks beginning in February and helps founders take their ideas to the next level through mentorship, support, programing and much more.
The program, provided at no cost, is competitive. It is run through the Alpha Loft initiative, which became part of the New Hampshire Tech Alliance in 2018, and focuses on incubating and accelerating startup and early-stage companies in New Hampshire to help create an entrepreneurial culture of growing companies.
“We’re excited to kick of the fifth year of Accelerate NH. Through this intensive program, 31 company founders have completed the program and have generally reported back that what they learned significantly impacted their business development, marketing and growth strategies,” said Joshua Cyr, director of education and acceleration for the Tech Alliance and Alpha Loft initiatives.
Applications will be accepted through Feb. 3, and successful applicants will be announced by the end of the month. The program will conclude at the end of May during the final Startup Shindig event, during which time the entrepreneurs present their companies, business models and goals before a large, live audience.
At Startup Shindig, $300,000 will be invested in two or three startups in the 2019 Accelerate NH program. The investments come from the Millworks Fund Series II, which supported the program in 2017 and 2018, and also supports the investments made in the annual Alliance TechOut event.
Tim Near, founder of Cyborg, and part of the 2018 Accelerator cohort, found the program to be extremely beneficial. "The benefits of being in Accelerate NH didn't end when we finished the curriculum, the network and skills we developed while in the program still have a profound effect on Cyborg's success. If you want to turn an idea into a thriving growth company, this is where you need to be," he said.
Accelerate NH is open to founders of early-stage startups headquartered in New Hampshire. Applicants must be New Hampshire residents, and have raised less than $500,000 for their for-profit business. Applicants will be evaluated on the team, product and business plan.
To learn more, contact Joshua Cyr at jcyr@alphaloft.org, or visit nhtechalliance.org.
