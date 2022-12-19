New Hampshire’s economy has certainly bounced back from the pandemic shutdown of two years ago, but there just isn’t as much bounce to the economy as there was last year. Of course, it’s hard to no tice when the unemployment rate is so low and people are out shopping like there is no tomorrow, but is this a sign of economic health or the last hurrah before the fall?
“There is a lot of talk of recession, but I don’t see that happening now,” said Annette Nielson, an economist with NH Employment Security. “The numbers are good. So it’s very strong economically.”
Yes, unemployment claims are at record lows, but they are rising slightly. And, yes, labor and housing are still scarce, driving up wages and the cost of living. But in the last few months, business tax revenues have declined and housing sales are down sharply. Building permits are down. Wages are not keeping up with inflation. And people (and that means consumers) think that things are going downhill, according to the latest Business & Industry Association-University of New Hampshire survey.
Economic activity is increasing, but not as much as before. Indeed, the percentage of economic growth has been falling ever since October 2021, when it was at a 7.7% annual rate, according to Federal Reserve Bank of Boston statistics. This past October there was still growth, but by 4.7%.
Business taxes — a reflection of business profits and revenues — have also been coming in at a slower rate. For most of the year, they were higher than in 2021, but estimated payments dropped a bit in September. They were up in October but were nearly $5 million behind in November.
Bankruptcy filings are also down compared with last year, but by 11.5%. In the previous two years, they fell by 31% and 41%, respectively. And new business filings, which rose by almost 17% in 2021, have dipped by nearly 4%.
Trade is still humming along, with exports 16% higher than last year, but manufacturers have been slow to hire, or perhaps unable to hire. That sector only added 700 jobs since last year, although that doesn’t mean the jobs aren’t out there.
“We’ve had more business than we have with the fewest number of people ever,” said Val Zanchuk, president of Graphicast Inc., a Jaffrey-based manufacturer of medical equipment and other products. “There is too much work and not enough people. I have orders sitting on delivery for June of 2024. We can’t get stuff out the door.”
There is a supply chain problem, Zanchuk said, “and it is us. We are the supply problem for our customers.”
Peter Richard, general manager of Xma-Omni Spectra, a Manchester company whose telecommunication devices are used for high-tech applications like quantum computing, acknowledged a similar situation, “but we have been aggressive when it comes to compensation and fringe benefits.”
But while New Hampshire’s job market is still tight, there are signs it might be loosening up a little bit.
The 2.4% unemployment rate in October (the latest available data at deadline) was still low, down from 3.1% last year. But it has gone up from 2% over the summer. And more recently, unemployment claims have been creeping up from September to Thanksgiving and beyond.
So it’s no surprise that, even as inflation has begun to soften a little, 61% of respondents said they think their household financial situation is worse than a year ago, according to the BIA-UNH poll released in November. The index was 14% before the pandemic.
In addition, about 54% of respondents said they expect things to get worst in the future — though that’s nowhere near as high as the 80% who said they had that sentiment in 2009, during the Great Recession.
Real estate and construction
For several years, one of the big concerns for both workers and employers alike has been the lack of affordable housing, and things do seem to be getting worse.
Sales have been falling all year. At first, it was chalked up to the lack of inventory, but the dramatic drops in the last few months compared with last year — 25% in October and 31% in November — can’t be explained just by that.
“Certainly, interest rates slowed things down,” said Adam Gaudet, owner of 603 Birch Realty in Concord and outgoing president of the NH Association of Realtors. “Buyers aren’t in as much of a frenzy as they were in the spring. They are not going to rush in and overpay for something. Those days of $30,000 over asking are not happening.”
Ever since June, when homes only stayed on the market for an average of two weeks, they now sit there for nearly a month. And for the last two months — the first time this year — they are selling for less than, rather than over, the asking price.
Prices are still pretty steep. The median sale price of a home in November was $435,000, but that’s down from $460,000 in May and June, and while it’s up by 8.3% over last year, that’s the lowest percentage increase all year.
Meanwhile, pending sales are down by 23% compared with last year, and new listings are down by 20%.
Combine those prices with interest rates, and there are homes that are less affordable than they have been in 17 years. That’s one reason the rental market is so tight. With a vacancy rate of 0.3% for two-bedroom apartments, it’s not surprising that median rents have gone up to $1,584, 5.7% over last year.
There has been a lot of talk about new construction, and indeed, there was an 8% increase in construction employment compared with last year — the highest percent jump in any category.
But when it comes to residential projects, they are actually down compared to last year, by over 6%.
“A lot of people committing to building phase two or phase three, the inventory is still sitting there. Some of the sellers think they should be getting prices from eight months ago,” said Matt Mayberry, executive director of the NH Home Builders Association.
Dehann Desharnais, owner of Spruce Building and Development of Candia, saw that happen in one subdivision in Derry. “We sold the first two houses in August, and not one has sold since. Dead stop.”
Desharnais now mainly custom-builds for individuals who already have bought their land, giving them a cost-plus deal, so she could handle “crazy times” when lumber costs were skyrocketing. Now lumber prices have “calmed down a little bit,” but the cost of siding has gone up. For her last home, she had to increase prices 30 percent. The major increase has been in the cost of labor, which is still very hard to find.
But one kind of construction work is “exploding,” in the words of Sam Evans-Brown, executive director of Clean Energy NH. The queue for utility interconnections for solar has risen fourfold over 2021, thanks to a combination of high energy costs and more federal subsidies.
