From left, local artist Dr. Marc Bard presents a watercolor depiction of Meredith Bay to Marcus Weeks, MVSB president. The 2023 “Paintings for a Purpose” art show preview night is open to the public from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, June 29, at the MVSB main office, 24 NH Route 25. Art will also be on display in the lobby from June 30 to Aug. 1, during business hours. (Courtesy photo)
MEREDITH — When Dr. Marc Bard recently retired from his 50-year medical career, he was excited to have more time to pursue two of his passions, watercolor painting and enjoying the Lakes Region of New Hampshire. But he wanted a way to combine these efforts to help support local charitable organizations, and that is when the “Paintings for a Purpose” art show was born.
For the past three years, Bard has gathered support from local businesses and community members to host the annual art show with all proceeds benefiting local nonprofits.
“As I approached the fifth quarter of a gratifying career, I was fortunate to be able to return to my artistic roots and pursue a medium I have always wanted to try — watercolor painting,” said Bard. “Today, many of my paintings depict the tranquil environs of Squam Lake and Winnipesaukee communities.”
This year’s show will be held at MVSB’s Main Office at 24 NH Route 25. The public is invited to a special preview night from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, June 29, and art will also be on display in the lobby from June 30 to Aug. 1. All are welcome to stop in during business hours to view and purchase the artwork.
The Bank will also match up to $5,000 in support of the fundraiser.
All proceeds from the sale of the art will benefit the Meredith Food Pantry. MVSB employees will be collecting cash or check payments for art sold or donations to the pantry.
