Art Show

From left, local artist Dr. Marc Bard presents a watercolor depiction of Meredith Bay to Marcus Weeks, MVSB president. The 2023 “Paintings for a Purpose” art show preview night is open to the public from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, June 29, at the MVSB main office, 24 NH Route 25. Art will also be on display in the lobby from June 30 to Aug. 1, during business hours. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — When Dr. Marc Bard recently retired from his 50-year medical career, he was excited to have more time to pursue two of his passions, watercolor painting and enjoying the Lakes Region of New Hampshire. But he wanted a way to combine these efforts to help support local charitable organizations, and that is when the “Paintings for a Purpose” art show was born.

For the past three years, Bard has gathered support from local businesses and community members to host the annual art show with all proceeds benefiting local nonprofits.

