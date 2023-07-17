Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Professional Association, a CPA firm with offices throughout New Hampshire, announces the promotions of certified public accountants Brieanna Pettengill and Ryan Maran to principal.
Pettengill joined the firm in 2001, working out of the Dover office, where she oversees work in the areas of nonprofit, HUD and low-income housing audits. With exceptional organization and communication skills, Pettengill is passionate about what she does and has established herself as a trusted partner and as an invaluable resource to clients.
A graduate of Southern New Hampshire University, she is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the New Hampshire Society of Certified Public Accountants. She serves as the treasurer on the Board of Directors Executive Committee for the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce and is also the treasurer for Granite State Manager’s Association, a professional organization of property owners, property managers and housing professionals.
When she is not in the office, Pettengill enjoys spending time with her husband and two children. A resident of Somersworth, she travels New England watching her children’s sporting events.
Maran launched his accounting career with the firm in 2013 after earning his master’s degree in accounting from the University of New Hampshire. His work is focused on audits for closely-held companies and nonprofit organizations, as well as tax planning and preparation for both individuals and businesses. Clients benefit from his ability to problem-solve, manage multiple projects and deliver results.
Maran is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the New Hampshire Society of Certified Public Accountants, and he serves as the treasurer for both the Wolfeboro Area Chamber of Commerce and Wolfeboro Area Recreation Association.
He lives in Wolfeboro with his wife and their children. When not at work, he can be found outdoors biking, hiking, camping and playing sports with his children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.