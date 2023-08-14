Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Professional Association, a CPA firm with offices throughout New Hampshire, recently announced the promotions of certified public accountants Kimberly McLaughlin, Christine Chrysafidis, Alexi Galica-Cohen and Peter Dukas.

McLaughlin, promoted to manager, has been with the firm since 2015 after graduating summa cum laude from Plymouth State University. There, she earned a bachelor's degree in accounting with the distinction of being a Top 20 Senior. Her work spans both audit and tax in a variety of industries. She is actively engaged in the firm’s recruiting initiatives and was instrumental in the creation of the firm’s Mentor Program. McLaughlin serves on both the Board of Directors and the Young Professionals Committee for the New Hampshire Society of Certified Public Accountants. She is also an active member of the Board of Directors and the Finance Committee at Dover Adult Learning Center and serves as the treasurer for the organization. McLaughlin lives in Somersworth and enjoys camping, boating, snowboarding and spending time with family and friends.

