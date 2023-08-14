Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Professional Association, a CPA firm with offices throughout New Hampshire, recently announced the promotions of certified public accountants Kimberly McLaughlin, Christine Chrysafidis, Alexi Galica-Cohen and Peter Dukas.
McLaughlin, promoted to manager, has been with the firm since 2015 after graduating summa cum laude from Plymouth State University. There, she earned a bachelor's degree in accounting with the distinction of being a Top 20 Senior. Her work spans both audit and tax in a variety of industries. She is actively engaged in the firm’s recruiting initiatives and was instrumental in the creation of the firm’s Mentor Program. McLaughlin serves on both the Board of Directors and the Young Professionals Committee for the New Hampshire Society of Certified Public Accountants. She is also an active member of the Board of Directors and the Finance Committee at Dover Adult Learning Center and serves as the treasurer for the organization. McLaughlin lives in Somersworth and enjoys camping, boating, snowboarding and spending time with family and friends.
Chrysafidis and Alexi Galica-Cohen were each promoted to supervisor.
Chrysafidis started her journey with the firm as an intern in the summer of 2017, while she was a student at the University of New Hampshire. She graduated in 2018 with her bachelor’s degree and then transitioned to full-time with the firm. She is well-versed in both tax and audit, as well as reviews and compilations. Chrysafidis took a lead role in helping to develop the firm’s Mentor Program, and she also assists with recruiting and hiring activities. She serves on the Board of Directors for My Breast Cancer Support, and outside of work, she enjoys going to the beach, boating and spending time with her family.
Galica-Cohen graduated summa cum laude with a master's degree in accounting from the University of New Hampshire with a focus in tax. Before joining the Leone, McDonnell & Roberts’ team in 2021, she gained valuable tax experience in large multi-tiered partnerships, LLCs and multinational corporations. She currently works closely with a wide range of small- to mid-sized closely held businesses and high-net worth individuals. At Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Galica-Cohen has taken a lead role in the firm’s work on the Employee Retention Credit program, helping numerous local businesses.
Recently promoted to senior accountant, Dukas joined the firm upon graduating with a master's degree in accounting from the University of New Hampshire in 2020. He assists clients with tax preparation and audit engagements and enjoys helping clients with their financial challenges. A native of St. Albans, Vermont and current resident of Dover, Dukas enjoys outdoor hobbies including hunting, fishing, surfing and golf.
