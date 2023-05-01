The Certified Public Accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA hired client accounting specialist Dawn Pomerleau and administrative assistant Stephanie Snow to the team.

omerleau joined the team in February to provide bookkeeping, QuickBooks set up and management, and other wrap-around services to clients. She brings a wealth of experience to the firm having worked for 13 years as an office manager/bookkeeper for a local firm. 

