The Certified Public Accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA hired client accounting specialist Dawn Pomerleau and administrative assistant Stephanie Snow to the team.
omerleau joined the team in February to provide bookkeeping, QuickBooks set up and management, and other wrap-around services to clients. She brings a wealth of experience to the firm having worked for 13 years as an office manager/bookkeeper for a local firm.
Snow also started at Leone, McDonnell & Roberts in February, joining the firm’s administrative team. She grew up in western Massachusetts and, after losing everything in a devastating fire, she and her partner decided to move to Portsmouth for a fresh start. Prior to joining the firm, Stephanie gained valuable skills working as an administrative assistant at an elementary school, as a 911 dispatcher and as an Emergency Medical Technician).
“Our clients will benefit from all that both Dawn and Stephanie have to offer,” said managing partner Evan Stowell. “Dawn’s bookkeeping experience and capabilities allow our clients to focus on the bigger picture and less time on the day-to-day. And Stephanie’s attention to detail, organizational skills and friendly disposition will serve our clients well. We are excited that they have joined our team.”
