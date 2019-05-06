LACONIA – On Wednesday, May 8, members of the Lakes Region community will have the opportunity to raise money for Kiwanis Club in Laconia by test-driving a Ford vehicle. Irwin Ford is working to help raise as much as $6,000 in support of Kiwanis as part of Ford Motor Company’s Drive 4 UR Community program. For every person 18 years of age or older who test-drives a new Ford at this one-day event, Ford Motor Company will donate $20, up to a maximum of $6,000.
The Kiwanis Club has a long history of supporting children-related charities in the Lakes Region, including Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice, Gilford Youth Center, Got Lunch! Laconia, Laconia Little League, Laconia Youth Soccer, Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, Kiwanis K.A.R.E.S. (Kids And Reading Equals Success, an elementary school reading program), Circle Program, Mayhew Program, Laconia Anti-Bullying Program, DARE, and RVYSEF.
Those interested in attending the event and supporting Kiwanis can come to The Irwin Ford Location located at 59 Bisson Ave in Laconia on Wednesday.The event will be held between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., rain or shine, and participants should dress for the weather. There is no purchase necessary, but participants must be 18 years of age or older and possess a valid driver's license along with valid automotive insurance.
“It is inspiring to see how something so small as a test drive event can bring so many local community members together in support of a great charity like Kiwanis said Chris Irwin, vice president of the Irwin Automotive Group. “Any way Irwin Ford can help the students, we will. We all look forward to hosting this event again this year.”
Questions about the event can be directed to Chris Irwin chris.irwin@irwinzone.com.
