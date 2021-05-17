LACONIA — The Irwin Automotive Group is celebrating the opening of its brand new, state-of-the-art service facility at the Irwin Toyota and Ford Lincoln stores located at 59 Bisson Ave in Laconia.
The Irwin Automotive Group is always looking for ways to better serve their customers. This 10,000 square foot addition includes an additional 15 service bays, three large truck lifts and a new alignment rack, as well as numerous other amenities for a best-in-class service experience.
For years, space constraints posed a challenge in regards to their service department, if one thing went materially wrong or was unexpected it could disrupt the work schedule for the entire day. These surprises can have a ripple effect and significantly affect customer's wait times. With this new addition, the Irwin Automotive Group will now have more options and greater flexibility within the additional space.
“We’re honored to build this state-of-the-art service facility to better serve our community. Said Chris Irwin President of the Irwin Automotive Group. This will allow us to more conveniently service more customers and offer more same-day service opportunities.”
