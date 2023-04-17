FRANKLIN — Jasmyn Griffith, small business owner and stylist at Hair & Company in Franklin, was selected as the 2023 Young Careerist by the Franklin Business and Professional Women’s Group. She is the 55th recipient of this award and was recognized at a dinner held at the Franklin Lodge of Elks in Franklin in February.
Griffith gave a 4-minute speech at the meeting on the selected topic “There are Ten Core Life Skills according to the World Health Organization. What are the three most important of these areas of development for you personally and what steps have you taken toward achieving these skills?”
Griffith was presented with a Proclamation at the Meeting by Franklin mayor Jo Brown naming Feb. 15, as “Jasmyn Griffith Day” in Franklin. She received awards and gifts including a bouquet of flowers donated by Marshall’s Florists of Boscawen, a plaque, a certificate, a $100 check, and a red purse signifying pay equity donated by Sara Tracy. She was also honored with a complimentary one-year membership in the Franklin BPW.
“We are very proud of Jasmyn for her hard work and dedication to her career," said Kristine Boland, president of the Franklin BPW Club. “Jasmyn’s success is an example of what can be achieved when you have passion and determination." In September, 2023, Griffith will compete against other New England Young Careerists for the New England Young Careerist title at the New England BPW Past State President’s Association meeting in Connecticut. At this regional competition, judges will select a winner based on each candidate’s four-minute speech, a personal interview, and a biographical statement outlining their accomplishments.
The Virginia Allan Young Careerist Program was created in 1964 by the BPW/USA President Virginia Allan to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of successful young professionals. Criteria for candidates include being between the ages of 21 and 35 (inclusive), being employed in their profession for at least one year, and living or working in the area of the local BPW organization. For a list of prior Young Careerist honorees, to nominate a Young Careerist, or for more information on the Franklin Business and Professional Women’s organization, visit bpwfranklin.org/franklin.htm.
