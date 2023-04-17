Jasmyn Griffith

Franklin Franklin Business and Professional Women’s Group selects Jasmyn Griffith as 2023 Young Careerist. (Courtesy photo)

FRANKLIN — Jasmyn Griffith, small business owner and stylist at Hair & Company in Franklin, was selected as the 2023 Young Careerist by the Franklin Business and Professional Women’s Group. She is the 55th recipient of this award and was recognized at a dinner held at the Franklin Lodge of Elks in Franklin in February.

Griffith gave a 4-minute speech at the meeting on the selected topic “There are Ten Core Life Skills according to the World Health Organization. What are the three most important of these areas of development for you personally and what steps have you taken toward achieving these skills?”

