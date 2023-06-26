Calvin A. Brown III

Former Titlton resident, Calvin A. Brown III, has joined Lahey Hospital & Medical Center as chair of Emergency Medicine.  

TILTON — A former resident, Calvin A. Brown III, has joined Lahey Hospital & Medical Center as chair of Emergency Medicine.  

Brown has more than 25 years of experience in the health care leadership, clinical and the academic arenas. He most recently worked as an associate physician of emergency medicine at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston as well as Brigham & Women’s Faulkner Hospital and its Urgent Care Center in Foxboro.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.