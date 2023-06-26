TILTON — A former resident, Calvin A. Brown III, has joined Lahey Hospital & Medical Center as chair of Emergency Medicine.
Brown has more than 25 years of experience in the health care leadership, clinical and the academic arenas. He most recently worked as an associate physician of emergency medicine at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston as well as Brigham & Women’s Faulkner Hospital and its Urgent Care Center in Foxboro.
Brown’s educational and research interests are in emergency airway management focusing on the intersection of technology, education and safety during emergency department intubations.
His work in this area emerges from a multi-center international intubation registry, the National Emergency Airway Registry (NEAR), for which he serves as the registry’s principal investigator. He has published more than 175 original research investigations, book chapters, scientific abstracts and online educational resources.
He serves as an associate editor for Rosen’s “Emergency Medicine – Concepts and Clinical Practice,” is a contributing editor for EB Medicine’s “Emergency Medicine Practice” and is the editor-in-chief of the last two editions of “The Walls Manual of Emergency Airway Management.”
Brown graduated with honors from the University of New Hampshire in 1995 with a bachelor's degree in biochemistry. He attended medical school at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine, where he graduated magna cum laude in 2001. He completed his emergency medicine residency training at the Harvard-Affiliated Emergency Medicine Residency program from 2001-2005, serving as chief resident in his final year.
